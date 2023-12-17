News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/17 – The Fix Flashback (12-7-2016): Evaluating Edge’s career, a deep dive on entrance themes, Tyson’s affect on Attitude Era, Bullet Club, Charlotte-Ric Flair angle, Cruiserweights, more (134 min.)

December 17, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec.74, 2016 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS

  • Top items coming out of Raw and Smackdown beginning with the James Ellsworth audible due to the A.J. Styles injury and other general follow up from TLC.
  • From Raw, a breakdown of how the Enzo-Lana storyline is an example of WWE paying a price for lack of long term planning, plus evaluation of the Charlotte-Ric Flair angle, and more.

MAILBAG

  • A big topic on entrance music.
  • Has the Cruiserweight Division derailed some careers in WWE already.
  • Is Goldberg vs. Undertaker a viable WM main event.
  • Comparing Mike Tyson’s effect on the Attitude Era launch to Goldberg’s influence this fall.
  • Would it be worth WWE hiring Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor for WM or would that be overkill.
  • The next Bullet Club member.
  • An evaluation of Edge’s career.

MMA SECTION

  • A review of last week’s MMA events and a preview of this weekend’s two UFC events and Bellator’s Friday main event.

