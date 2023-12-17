VIP AUDIO 12/17 – The Fix Flashback (12-7-2016): Evaluating Edge’s career, a deep dive on entrance themes, Tyson’s affect on Attitude Era, Bullet Club, Charlotte-Ric Flair angle, Cruiserweights, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec.74, 2016 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS

Top items coming out of Raw and Smackdown beginning with the James Ellsworth audible due to the A.J. Styles injury and other general follow up from TLC.

From Raw, a breakdown of how the Enzo-Lana storyline is an example of WWE paying a price for lack of long term planning, plus evaluation of the Charlotte-Ric Flair angle, and more.

MAILBAG

A big topic on entrance music.

Has the Cruiserweight Division derailed some careers in WWE already.

Is Goldberg vs. Undertaker a viable WM main event.

Comparing Mike Tyson’s effect on the Attitude Era launch to Goldberg’s influence this fall.

Would it be worth WWE hiring Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor for WM or would that be overkill.

The next Bullet Club member.

An evaluation of Edge’s career.

MMA SECTION

A review of last week’s MMA events and a preview of this weekend’s two UFC events and Bellator’s Friday main event.

