VIP AUDIO 12/17 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Horsewomen ranking, WWE/UFC joint streaming service, “Tagteam” show review starring Jesse Ventura & Roddy Piper, more (82 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio assemble to chat a little football, the TV show “Tagteam” (our off-the-beaten-path of the show – a failed pilot starring Jesse Ventura and Roddy Piper), and questions were answered from listeners featuring:
- Who the next champion/top guy will be either from NXT or on current WWE roster?
- Chances of a WWE/UFC joint streaming network
- Would either Kevin Sullivan work in WWE?
- Was Chris Jericho right or wrong with his assessment of AEW exceeding expectations?
- What is Charlotte’s legacy as a women’s wrestler, and amongst the Horsewomen?
