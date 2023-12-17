VIP AUDIO 12/17 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Horsewomen ranking, WWE/UFC joint streaming service, “Tagteam” show review starring Jesse Ventura & Roddy Piper, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio assemble to chat a little football, the TV show “Tagteam” (our off-the-beaten-path of the show – a failed pilot starring Jesse Ventura and Roddy Piper), and questions were answered from listeners featuring:

Who the next champion/top guy will be either from NXT or on current WWE roster?

Chances of a WWE/UFC joint streaming network

Would either Kevin Sullivan work in WWE?

Was Chris Jericho right or wrong with his assessment of AEW exceeding expectations?

What is Charlotte’s legacy as a women’s wrestler, and amongst the Horsewomen?

“Tagteam” (1991) – LINK

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO