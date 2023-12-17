News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/17 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman (10 Yrs Ago): Might Shawn Michaels return at WM30 against Bryan, details on different wrestling ring construction, three hour Raw from wrestler’s perspective, Performance Center (108 min.)

December 17, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (12-13-2013), Wade Keller interviews Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. This is part one of two. The following topics were covered in part one:

  • Might Shawn Michaels return at WM30 against Bryan.
  • Details on different wrestling ring construction.
  • Three hour Raw from wrestler’s perspective.
  • The WWE Performance Center.
  • And more!

