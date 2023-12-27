VIP AUDIO 12/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (12-26-2005): Full review of Raw headlined by Vince McMahon’s review of Bret Hart DVD in final segment, plus Michaels vs. Snitsky, Shelton vs. Shelton vs. Cena, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the December 26, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews that night’s Raw start to finish. The show was headlined by Vince McMahon’s review of Bret Hart DVD in final segment, plus Shawn Michaels vs. Snitsky, Shelton Benjamin vs. John Cena, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO