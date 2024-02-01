FREE PODCAST 2/1 – WKPWP Flagship with Keller & Powell from 5 Yrs Ago: WrestleMania 35 line-up speculation, could Bayley have been bigger babyface star, Abyss in WWE, should Ambrose be removed from the road, Asuka, Bray, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s second Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-1-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast for the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow. They speculate on what could be the top WrestleMania 35 matches, where WWE might be headed with Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, The Rock, and more.

Then in the Mailbag session, they answer questions on whether WWE should take Dean Ambrose off road now, Asuka ignored on Smackdown after retaining her title, the growing length of WWE PPVs, Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, Abyss in WWE, Finn Balor vs. Daniel Bryan potential, could Bayley have been a red-hot Stone Cold-style character like Becky Lynch, and more.

