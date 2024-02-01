VIP AUDIO 2/1 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (1-25-2017): Review of Raw & SD, Rumble predictions for wrestlers announced and not announced, NXT Takeover preview, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 25, 2017 episode covering these topics:

A review of WWE Smackdown and Raw in general and as it relates to Rumble hype.

Todd narrows down possible winners to five announced wrestlers and also assesses the odds of some wrestlers not yet announced perhaps entering and winning.

A full NXT Takeover preview.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO