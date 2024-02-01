News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/1 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (1-25-2017): Review of Raw & SD, Rumble predictions for wrestlers announced and not announced, NXT Takeover preview, more (68 min.)

February 1, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 25, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • A review of WWE Smackdown and Raw in general and as it relates to Rumble hype.
  • Todd narrows down possible winners to five announced wrestlers and also assesses the odds of some wrestlers not yet announced perhaps entering and winning.
  • A full NXT Takeover preview.

