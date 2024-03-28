VIP AUDIO 3/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-29-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill on Hall of Fame weekend, tan and buff Vince McMahon, Jericho, Bruno, Christian vs. Samoa Joe, ECW tag reunion (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Mar. 29, 2006. Topics include:

It’s Hall of Fame weekend

The day’s wrestling news including a big match announced for TNA’s Lockdown,

The date and site of the first Christian Cage vs. Samoa Joe matchup

ROH and the Pro Wrestling NOAH tag team champs making their way to the UK.

One of ECW’s best known tag team is reuniting on the indy scene.

The Hot Five Stories include the tan and buff Vince McMahon, Ring of Honor’s huge Midwest weekend, and the return of Jim Ross.

The Indy Lineup of the Week featuring Low-Ki battling Necro Butcher.

Readers give their Hall of Fame choices

Listener Mail on Chris Jericho and Bruno Sammartino.

