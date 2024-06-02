FREE PODCAST 6/2 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-4-2019) Becky being there for Seth at ambulance, Undertaker-Goldberg hype, Firefly Funhouse, mailbag, live callers, on-site report (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-4-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast host Travis Bryant to review Raw with live callers. Also, Cameron Hawkins from the East Coast Cast was their on-site correspondent from Austin, Tex. They took calls and answer mailbag questions, plus discussed the show including Becky Lynch being there for Seth Rollins at the ambulance, the Firefly Funhouse, Undertaker’s promo, Shane McMahon-Roman Reigns hype, Cesaro vs. Ricochet, Triple H and Randy Orton, and more.

