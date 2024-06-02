ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT: Rewatching AEW Double or Nothing 2019, what did it tell us about AEW’s future, what are pros and cons looking back

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Happy five year anniversary to All Elite Wrestling!

From a personal point of view, AEW reinvigorated my passion for pro wrestling. Flashback to 2019 and my WWE interest was waning due to a lackluster creative, missed opportunities to build new stars and reservations over the Vince McMahon-led decision making.

The formation of All Elite Wrestling felt like a breath of fresh air in a stale industry (creatively) and I was instantly hooked. As someone with only a cursory knowledge of NJPW and the American independents, I was intrigued by the new names I was introduced to on the inaugural Double or Nothing PPV. With rabid live crowds and an eye catching in ring style AEW soon became my home team.

While my weekly column here at PWTorch may veer between praise and critique my appreciation for what AEW has given me personally has never wavered.

With AEW now five years in, this week’s Assessment looks back at the inaugural Double or Nothing PPV and analyses what the show told us about AEW’s future. What lessons can be learnt? What tropes did AEW set which have continued throughout their short history? Join me as I assess both the pros, cons and everything in between….

Pro – A clear direction for the main event scene.

As Tony Khan has previously stated, AEW’s first four World Champions were road-mapped as early as this inaugural event. Double or Nothing 2019 began with a fledgling “Hangman” Adam Page winning the 21 man Casino Battle Royale (earning himself a main event title shot in the process). The event also featured a much anticipated main event rematch between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. That match concluded with a Jericho victory and the surprise post match debut of Jon Moxley.

The above paragraph details AEW’s first four world champions: Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Hangman. AEW had a clear long-term vision and followed it through. If that was the case for the first three years, then the last two have been more chaotic and arguably less focused. To be fair, the company has suffered from injuries, suspensions, and backstage intrigue (some self-inflicted), but an apparent lack of focus on who should be at the top of the card has been evident. As another anniversary passes, perhaps AEW should return to this long-term booking model. Set out All Elites next four World Champions and build accordingly.

Con – An assumed knowledge of independent talent.

Looking back at Double or Nothing 2019, it is staggering how many talents have passed through AEW’s doors. The Casino Battle Royale is the most glaring and instructive example. The match featured a cavalcade of independent talent not previously seen in mainstream pro wrestling circles including (deep breath…) Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Dustin Thomas, Jimmy Havoc, Joey Janela, Marko Stunt, Micheal Nakazawa, Sonny Kiss, Luchasaurus, Brandon Cutler, and Brian Pillman Jr. In fairness, the match also highlighted future stars in Jungle Boy, MJF, and Orange Cassidy.

The match was a critical disaster and a poor first impression for the fledgling promotion. For a challenger brand, the roster line up for AEW’s first match set a dangerous (and recurring precedent), that the casual audience would have homework if they were to catch up on who the competitors were.

This trope has continued. Far too often AEW assume that their audience are caught up on a debuting wrestler. Countless examples can be cited, including most recently (and egregiously) Kazuchika Okada. A breathless run through the competitors Wikipedia history from Excalibur is not sufficient for an intrigued viewer. AEW must do better when setting the stage. Give the weekly audience video packages with historical footage, talking heads, and personal profiles. A more sports-like presentation would help in this regard and leave the casual TV viewer feeling part of the movement and not on the outside looking in.

Pro – Establishing AEW as the destination for high quality in ring action.

Tony Khan has recently branded AEW as a company where the best wrestle. Despite Khan’s previous hyperbolic statements, “Where the best wrestle” does ring true. Double or Nothing 2019 was the perfect standard setter in terms of match quality and work rate. The card featured at least three stellar matches with Jericho vs. Omega, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers, and most pointedly Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes. All three matches demonstrated the athleticism, violence, and in match storytelling that have become trademarks for AEW.

These trademarks have continued thereafter with several of the best pro wrestling matches of the last decade. An AEW viewer can reliably tune into Dynamite, Collision, or a PPV and know that they will see several tremendous pro wrestling matches. While not enough to base a thriving pro wrestling product around, the skill and desire of its roster cannot be questioned.

Con – Cody Rhodes – a missed opportunity.

Hindsight can be a wonderful thing. Double or Nothing 2019 will ultimately be remembered for two things – the debut of Jon Moxley and the bloody battle between Cody and Dustin Rhodes. The outstanding match proved that the younger Rhodes brother was a main event star in waiting. Oozing charisma (as well as plasma), Cody announced himself as a storyteller between the ropes. The siblings crafted an emotional and exhausting match which won plaudits from fans and critics alike.

The match also signified that Cody should be AEW’s babyface centrepiece. A competitor just as comfortable in a corporate setting than he was in the squared circle. The fans were resolutely behind Cody until poor creative (for which Cody was partially responsible) derailed his AEW journey. Skip five years into the future and Cody is the competition’s World Champion.

AEW must not let history repeat itself with Will Ospreay. The recently debuted Ospreay has a unique charisma that the fanbase has gravitated towards much like Cody. In fairness, the baffling decision to limit Cody with a non-compete for the World title stipulation did put a ceiling on Cody’s potential. “AEW Creative” must not restrict Ospreay in the same way.

Pro – Showcasing stars of the future

Although I previously criticized the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing 2019, there is a positive too. The match did introduce me to MJF, Orange Cassidy, and Jungle Boy. Indeed the rest of the card signposted several future AEW talents. Britt Baker D.M.D featured in the women’s four-way, Hikaru Shida took part in a six-women tag and Sammy Guevara took part in AEW’s first ever single match opposite Kip Sabian.

AEW has continued to highlight a youth movement in pro wrestling with prospects such as Daniel Garcia, Nick Wayne, Dante Martin, and Wheeler Yuta. Admittedly “AEW Creative” has done a patchy job post-introduction, but credit must be given to the company for highlighting upcoming talent. AEW must continue to feature young prospects but back them with a sustained push and effort.

Con – PPV lengths and loaded cards

A long-held criticism of AEW has been the length and crammed nature of its PPV offerings. Double or Nothing 2019 looks positively restrained in comparison to future efforts. A nine match show (including two on the “Buy In”) totaling 3 hours 48 minutes looks slimline in comparison to AEW’s perceived average.

With so much pro wrestling content available – five hours of weekly AEW television alone – fans are seemingly voting with their remotes and ultimately dollars. Whilst not perfect WWE have taken the opposite approach and streamlined the majority of their PLE’s to half a dozen matches which allow each contest to breathe. AEW PPVs are often tremendous but can initially feel like a marathon when confronted with a twelve match card stretching five hours (including Buy In).

An extended PPV schedule with more dates gives AEW the opportunity to change tact. Why not note the perceived big four (Revolution, Double or Nothing, All In, and Full Gear) as the mega events with ten match cards and lengthier run times? The intervening PPV’s could then be six to eight match shows coming in at a trim three hour runtime. This business strategy may not have been successful for the then WWF In Your House experiment, but we are now in a different television landscape. A potential move to a streaming service could remove the need to cram the PPVs to bursting point and instead give buyers value for money with quality not quantity.

Verdict

Jumping into the All Elite Assessment DeLorean and rewatching Double or Nothing 2019 was an interesting endeavor. AEW’s enduring pros and cons stood out and proved that pro wrestling (akin to history) does repeat itself. On All Elites fifth anniversary, my hope is that the company continues to exist and once again thrive. Its existence has unarguably been a boon for an industry which whilst profitable felt stale and monopolized. If history is our greatest teacher, then Double or Nothing 2019 is instructive on both the continued good and bad of the challenger brand.

