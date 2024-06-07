Tony Khan says he books for “sickos” like him, draws a big mixed response on Twitter/X

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says he’s booking for “sickos” and says he’s a “sicko.”

https://x.com/TonyKhan/status/1798931477696319488

In his post on Twitter/X, he has received quite a response.

“And we love you for it. Never change”

https://x.com/AndyNemmity/status/1798931795318300952

“Probably why you can’t get 800k viewers on your flagship show.”

https://x.com/TonyKhan/status/1798931477696319488

“Could you do a better job of it?”

https://x.com/MercyBuzzard13/status/1798932397729501225

“Prolly might be why there’s not significant growth BUT as a sicko myself I love it !!!! This audience of one is happy.”

https://x.com/TwistNHook/status/1798955577693057251

“Judging by their offer that you’re dissatisfied with, WBD might appreciate you booking for a mainstream audience. Speaking for myself, I shouldn’t feel like I have to make time to follow 11 different obscure territories online in order to understand your shows.”

https://x.com/jswank80/status/1799022754496463351

“[Saying] ‘I only care about appealing to my hardcore fans even when my ratings and attendance numbers are dropping’ is a weird thing to say in the middle of TV rights negotiations. Anyway, I’m a sicko. Give me a Místico vs Sammy Guevara next Wednesday. And make it Mask vs Hair.”

https://x.com/luisrha/status/1798950024489140517

How network executives react to that could be interesting. AEW already pushes past the typical range of violence, blood, weapons use, and language compared to WWE and TNA in recent decades on national TV. Does being a product aimed at “sickos” give AEW more of an identity that differentiates it in the marketplace or does it limit their appeal?

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (6/5): Viewership for episode with return of MJF to Dynamite, Swerve title defense against Strong, comparison to last year and NXT

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: MJF returns, Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW World Championship, Saraya vs. Mariah May