AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

June 26, 2024

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Where: Buffalo, N.Y at KeyBank Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,855 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,519.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Gates of Agony
  • Jay White vs. Rey Fenix – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal
  • BCC (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. LIJ (Shingo Takagi & Titan & Hiromi Takahashi) – Trios Match (with Bryan Danielson on commentary)
  • Saraya & Anna jay & Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May & “Timeless” Toni Storm – Trios Match
  • Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Daniel Garcia to speak
  • Mercedes One to speak
  • MJF to appear

