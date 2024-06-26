AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Where: Buffalo, N.Y at KeyBank Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,855 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,519.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Gates of Agony
- Jay White vs. Rey Fenix – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal
- BCC (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. LIJ (Shingo Takagi & Titan & Hiromi Takahashi) – Trios Match (with Bryan Danielson on commentary)
- Saraya & Anna jay & Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May & “Timeless” Toni Storm – Trios Match
- Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Daniel Garcia to speak
- Mercedes One to speak
- MJF to appear
