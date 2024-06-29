AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (6/29): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Where: Buffalo, N.Y at KeyBank Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 4,117 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 4,519.
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay World Championship Weigh-In
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal
- Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shane Haste & Robbie Eagles
- Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher
- Lady Frost vs. Stephanie Vacquer
- Mark Briscoe & Dante Martin & Lio Rush vs. Jack Perry & El Phantasmo & Konosuke Takeshita – Trios Match
- Serena Deeb in action
- Hechicero in action
