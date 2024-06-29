News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (6/29): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

June 29, 2024

When: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Where: Buffalo, N.Y at KeyBank Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 4,117 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 4,519.

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay World Championship Weigh-In
  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal
  • Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shane Haste & Robbie Eagles
  • Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher
  • Lady Frost vs. Stephanie Vacquer
  • Mark Briscoe & Dante Martin & Lio Rush vs. Jack Perry & El Phantasmo & Konosuke Takeshita – Trios Match
  • Serena Deeb in action
  • Hechicero in action

