VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #816 (July 10, 2004): Mitchell’s feature review of Ric Flair’s autobiography, final installment of Samoa Joe Torch Talk, Newswires, TV Reviews, more

SUMMARY of #816 cover-dated July 10, 2004: Bruce Mitchell’s feature review of Ric Flair’s autobiography. Mitchell has followed Flair’s career about as closely and up-close as anyone and he offers his perspective on what surprised him about Flair’s book… Torch Talk with ROH World Champion Samoa Joe: The eighth and final installment sees Joe explain why he thinks people’s expectations for WWE are sometimes a bit outlandish, his knowledge and acceptance of WWE’s policy in pushing new talents, his future aspirations in pro wrestling, and more… Pat McNeill’s feature column: This week’s “McNeill Factor” features part two of his alternate universe scenario involving food poisoning and a leveraged takeover of WWE the day of the Bash PPV by Paul Heyman and how different things could have been… Jason Powell’s feature column features Powell’s in-depth analysis of the current feuds on Raw… Expanded WWE Newswire and TNA Newswire features with a ton of backstage news and business analysis on both promotions… Plus, Wade Keller’s End Notes, the handy upcoming events schedule, TV reviews for Raw and Smackdown, TNA PPV rundown with star ratings, ROH Newswire, and more!

