FREE PODCAST 6/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Heyman decimated by Bloodline, Knicks and Pacers stars in angle with Logan-Knight, live callers, mailbag (142 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They discuss The Bloodline decimating Paul Heyman including a Solo Spike and a power bomb through table. Also, star players from the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers engage in angle with Logan Paul and L.A. Knight. Plus Money in the Bank qualifiers and much more on this episode including caller interaction including Jason Australia!
