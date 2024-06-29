News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/28 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Bloodline decimates Heyman, Logan Paul and L.A. Knight mix it up with NBA stars, Money in the Bank developments (20 min.)

June 29, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 28 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring Solo Sikoa leading an attack on Paul Heyman. Also, Logan Paul and L.A. Knight interact with two big NBA stars at MSG. Plus more Money in the Bank developments and more.

