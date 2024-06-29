VIP AUDIO 6/29 – Greg Parks Outloud! “Who Killed WCW?” VICE TV documentary review with strengths and weaknesses of the four-part series and more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column.This week’s edition features a review of the four-part VICE TV documentary, Who Killed WCW?, including thoughts on the show as a whole, strengths, weaknesses, and an assessment of how WCW was really done in.

