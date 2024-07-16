News Ticker

AEW Collision Ratings Report (7/13): Did viewership rebound after big hit up against Money in the Bank prior week, key demo, ten-week average, year-ago contrast

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

July 16, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision (7/13) averaged 361,000 viewers, up from 306,000 the prior week and below 422,000, 429,000, and 431,000 the prior three weeks. Last week went up against WWE Money in the Bank on Peacock. This past Saturday’s episode rebounded less than half way back to what it averaged the previous three weeks.

The rolling ten-week average is 403,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 575,000 viewers, so it’s down 214,000 viewers from last year.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.14 rating, up from 0.08 the prior week and back in line with the 0.12, 0.14, and 0.13 ratings the prior three weeks.

The ten-week rolling average is 0.13.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024