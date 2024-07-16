AEW Collision Ratings Report (7/13): Did viewership rebound after big hit up against Money in the Bank prior week, key demo, ten-week average, year-ago contrast

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision (7/13) averaged 361,000 viewers, up from 306,000 the prior week and below 422,000, 429,000, and 431,000 the prior three weeks. Last week went up against WWE Money in the Bank on Peacock. This past Saturday’s episode rebounded less than half way back to what it averaged the previous three weeks.

The rolling ten-week average is 403,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 575,000 viewers, so it’s down 214,000 viewers from last year.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.14 rating, up from 0.08 the prior week and back in line with the 0.12, 0.14, and 0.13 ratings the prior three weeks.

The ten-week rolling average is 0.13.