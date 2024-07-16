WWE Raw Ratings Report (7/16): Latest viewership and key demo rating, comparison to year-ago metrics including ten-week rolling averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 1.669 million viewers, down from 1.750 the prior week and 1.878 two weeks ago. The rolling ten-week averaged is 1.716 million.

One year ago this week, Raw averaged 1.855 million viewers. The rolling ten-week average one year ago was 1.768 million.

So this year’s latest ten-week block is down 52,000 viewers with a downward trendline the last two weeks. Cable networks were covering the Republican Convention starting last night, which could be affecting viewership, especially two days after an attempted assassination of former U.S. President Trump.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.56 rating, down from 0.59 and 0.62 ratings the prior two weeks. The current rolling ten-week average is 0.56.

One year ago this week, it drew a 0.57 rating, down from 0.56 and 0.49 ratings the prior two weeks. The rolling ten week average one year ago was 0.55

So comparing ten-week averages this year to a year ago, Raw is slightly better in the 18-49 demo even with viewership down slightly.

