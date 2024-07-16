AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Where: Little Rock, Ark. at Simmons Bank Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,317 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,084.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada – Champion vs. Champion match
- Will Ospreay vs. MJF – AEW International Championship match
- Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose – TBS Championship match
- Mariah May will speak
- “TV Time” with Chris Jericho
