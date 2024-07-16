AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Where: Little Rock, Ark. at Simmons Bank Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,317 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,084.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada – Champion vs. Champion match

Will Ospreay vs. MJF – AEW International Championship match

Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose – TBS Championship match

Mariah May will speak

“TV Time” with Chris Jericho

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/10): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Hangman vs. Danielson, Willow vs. Mariah, Jericho vs. Joe in Street Fight, Swerve promo, Ospreay-MJF exchange

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: CJ Perry says she is no longer with AEW, free to sign elsewhere