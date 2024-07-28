FREE PODCAST 7/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Marcus Arias joins Greg for a match-by-match preview of WWE Summerslam including Dominik’s decision, Bloodline and Judgment Day involvement, more (97 min.)

News Ticker

July 28, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Marcus Arias for a match-by-match preview of Saturday’s WWE Summerslam card. They talk about several potential title changes, match involvement from the Bloodline and Judgment Day, plus they take questions from the chat and emails about the card.

