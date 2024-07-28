FREE PODCAST 7/28 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (7-30-2019) Keller & Stoup talk Lesnar beats down Seth, no DUI ramifications for Usos, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-30-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’a Tom Stoup to talk with live callers and answer mailbag questions along with a conversation with an on-site correspondent from Little Rock, Ark. They talked with live callers about a wide range of topics including full steam ahead with the Usos despite the DUI last week for Jimmy, the intense Seth Rollins beatdown by Brock Lesnar, the latest 24/7 Title twist with a pregnant champion Maria, more Summerslam developments, and many other segments. They also talk about the NXT Full Sail TV taping crowd.

