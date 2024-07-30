FREE PODCAST 7/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Maitland: Drew-Punk peaked already, Priest-Gunther predictions, on-site correspondents, video callers (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Chris Maitland from PWTorch. They discuss the Damien Priest-Gunther show-closing angle, whether Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk peaked already and if Seth Rollins is helping or hurting, the latest with Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio-Rhea Ripley, and much more with two on-site correspondents plus live caller and chat interaction.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO