NXT Ratings Report (7/30): Great American Bash viewership on SyFy crashes up against Olympics competition

Tuesday night’s (7/30) first week of the two-week “Great American Bash” themed episodes of NXT on SyFy (rather than USA Network, which had Olympic coverage) averaged 468,000 viewers, down from 633,000 the prior week and below the 610,000 the week before that. The prior ten-week rolling average is 662,000.

It is the lowest viewership level by far for NXT since the Feb. 8, 2022 episode drew 400,000, also when it was moved to SyFy up against the Winter Olympics.

One year ago this week, it drew 649,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 604,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 570,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 595,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.15 rating, down from 0.18 and 0.20 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.20.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.15 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.13.

The announced matches and segments were…

Joe Hendry live in concert

Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend – WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Tavion Heights – NXT Heritage Cup match

Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail – NXT Women’s Title match

Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx & Fallon Henley vs. Lola Vice & Sol Ruca & Karmen Petrovic

Ethan Page and Oro Mensah contract signing

