VIP AUDIO 7/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Summerslam predictions, Olympics, Giulia, Kamille, Blood & Guts finish and chairshot, WWE in Japan, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Is Seth Rollins’ zaniness is undercutting the grudge match between Drew McIntyre and C.M. Punk
- Summerslam predictions
- Olympics
- Giulia
- Kamille
- AEW Blood & Guts finish and chairshot
- WWE in Japan
- Danny Garcia
- Ricky Starks
- More
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.