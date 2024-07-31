News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Summerslam predictions, Olympics, Giulia, Kamille, Blood & Guts finish and chairshot, WWE in Japan, more (70 min.)

July 31, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Is Seth Rollins’ zaniness is undercutting the grudge match between Drew McIntyre and C.M. Punk
  • Summerslam predictions
  • Olympics
  • Giulia
  • Kamille
  • AEW Blood & Guts finish and chairshot
  • WWE in Japan
  • Danny Garcia
  • Ricky Starks
  • More

