FREE PODCAST 8/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: Cody agrees to Bloodline Rules against Solo, Knight steals Logan’s car, on-site report (156 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Travis Bryant to discuss WWE Smackdown including Cody Rhodes agreeing to make his match Bloodline Rules against Solo Sikoa at Summerslam, L.A. Knight stealing Logan Paul’s car, DIY losing the tag titles to The Bloodline, and more with live video caller, emails, and chat room interactions. Plus, near the end of the show, an on-site correspondent who details what happened off-air including a big post-Smackdown main event.

