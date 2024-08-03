VIP AUDIO 8/2 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Final Summerslam hype, new Cody-Solo stip, two tag team title matches, Logan-Knight exchange, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 2 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring a DIY defense of the tag titles against The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes agrees to a new stip in his Summerslam title match, L.A. Knight steals Logan Paul’s branded vehicle, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO