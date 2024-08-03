VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #821 (August 14, 2004): Summerslam preview, ROH Survival of the Fittest coverage, Powell’s picks for Least Valuable Players and Best Dressed in Wrestling, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #821 cover-dated August 14, 2004: This week’s Torch Newsletter includes a Cover Story previewing Summerslam… The Top Five Stories of the Week with comparisons between book sales for Ric Flair, Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan… The WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, and ROH Newswire… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” features his picks for the Least Valuable Players and Best Dressed in Wrestling… Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” looks at what the fair weather fans from wrestling’s boom period have been missing this year… Part two of the “Torch Talk” with Honky Tonk Man with details of why he’s turned down offers to be part of WWE again… ROH Survival of the Fittest covered with a Keller’s Match Report and Roundtable Reviews from Wade Keller, Pat McNeill, James Guttman, Derek Burgan, and Sean Radican… End Notes with Wade Keller’s random thoughts… Mitchell’s Memo featuring his review of a new wrestling book… Plus TV Results, Live Event Results, the Weekly Schedule, and more…

