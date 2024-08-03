NJPW G1 CLIMAX 34 RESULTS – NIGHT 9 (8/3): Fann’s report and analysis on Naito vs. Kidd, Umino vs. Sanada, Shingo vs. Sabre Jr.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 34 – NIGHT 8 REPORT

AUGUST 3, 2024

OSAKA, JAPAN IN THE YAMATO ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

REPORT BY RICH FANN, TORCH COLUMNIST

Commentator: Walker Stewart solo until G-1 matches; David Finlay joined during G-1 matches

UNDERCARD TAG MATCHES

(A) Yota Tsuji & Bushi defeated Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

(B) Taka Michinoku & Yuya Uemura defeated El Phantasmo & Jado

(C) Toru Yano & Oleg Boltin defeated David Finlay

(D) Konosuke Takeshita, Henare, Jeff Cobb & Akira defeated Hirooki Goto, Shoma Kato, Tomoaki Honma & Katsuya Murashima

G-1 CLIMAX BLOCK A MATCHES

(5) CALLUM NEWMAN (4 pts) vs JAKE LEE (2 pts) – BLOCK A MATCH

While Newman made his entrance, Walker Stewart expressed surprise that David Finlay joined him for commentary.

Newman opened the match with a lot of energy in his offense, to try and get the crowd into the match. While he did what he could, the crowd remained less than energized. Both men then tried to speed things up, but it was near misses in the best way, of a fight that both men are more worried about landing a kill shot than landing a jab so to speak.

Lee eventually got the advantage outside of the ring, which continued inside. Lee, however, was a silly man and decided to celebrate video game style and gave Newman a chance to recover and fight back into the match.

Newman tried to push the pace again, this time with outside dives and an Oscutter attempt, but Lee hit a choke-slam instead for a near fall.

Lee then hit his Face Break Shot for the win and two points.

Winner: Jake Lee via pinfall in 11:15. ***

(Fann’s Thoughts: Jake Lee continued to be a work in progress in his Bullet Club version. Fans in the front row however were enamored with him, heel antics or no. Callum Newman tried his best to bring energy to the match, and was rewarded with a game opponent. I look forward to seeing both men continue their journeys in the G-1 and beyond – though Jake Lee’s journey in New Japan is far less interesting to me.)

(6) GREAT O-KHAN (2 pts) vs. EVIL W/DICK TOGO (10 pts) – BLOCK A MATCH

This match started with a brawl outside after an Evil sneak attack and devolved into a House of Torture™ classic – tons of interference, the referee was bumped several times, and Dick Togo blatantly interfered so much I thought it was a 2-on-1 handicap match. After yet another ref bump and a Magic Killer by Evil & Togo, O-Khan kicked out. Evil continued to push the offense and ran into a complete shot and an Eliminator from Great O-Khan, who snatched victory from the corrupt House of Torture.

Winner: Great O-Khan via pinfall in 16:21. (NR)

(Fann’s Thoughts: This is the type of match I’ve largely avoided with my mini New Japan hiatus. The outside brawling, the copious interference and referee silliness were a reminder why there needed to be so much new blood in the G-1. My former “dear son Evil” has strayed far, far, far away from the plot. O-Khan I look forward to more time in the sun, as his style and energy are still a treat. Not a good match.)

(7) IWGP World Heavyweight Champion TETSUYA NAITO (4 pts) vs. NJPW Strong Champion GABE KIDD (2 pts) – BLOCK A MATCH

Prior to the match beginning, Gabe Kidd continually mocked Naito’s eye opening move, and David Finlay pointed out that Naito was wearing white boots and a black belt, which Finlay said was a fashion faux pas.

Kidd opened the match with the advantage and took his frustration at being the top dog of NJPW Strong against the top dog of NJPW proper but not the main event (per his spokesman David Finlay) and that showed with Kidd’s assault on Naito in ring and out.

Kidd walked and brawled with Naito through the crowd, but Naito chucked that man into the crowd – who dispersed with alacrity as Kidd flew into about 4-5 rows worth of seats. Kidd then regained the advantage with a slam into the apron of Naito, then spat in Naito’s face. Ugh.

In the ring, after a water break with Finlay, Kidd maintained the advantage. While mounted over Naito, Kidd declared it was his time and rained closed fists into the injured/degenerative eye of Naito until the ref intervened. Kidd then put Naito in a Boston crab to attempt to win in the same fashion Naito had a few days ago. Naito attempted a Destino out of nowhere which looked terrible but fits the continued story. Naito then hit an Esperanza and Kidd hit a suplex that dropped both men.

Naito then spat in Kidd’s face, to my dismay and nausea. Kidd woke up and tried for a Madman Bomb, but Naito hit a rana to counter. Naito then wailed on Kidd’s head and neck and instead of a Destino, turned it into a roll up for the hilarious win. Kidd was fed up post match and wrecked all of the young lions in attendance.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via pinfall in 14:08. ****

(Fann’s Thoughts: The rumors of Tetsuya Naito’s demise have been slightly exaggerated. This was a fun match, and Gabe Kidd’s continued quest to embarrass and defeat Naito remains fully unfulfilled. Finlay called Kidd “all gas no breaks” and if there ever was a wrestler that befit that phrase in word and deed it’s Mr. Kidd. Match of night so far and I’d greatly recommend watching. Please, no more spitting in the G-1. Naito’s story of botching his finish, then him, against his biggest critic on tour turning it into a roll up was so petty as a recovering Nai-bro I had to appreciate the king doing what he does best.)

(8) SANADA (4 pts) vs. SHOTA UMINO (6 pts) – BLOCK A MATCH

Both men opened with a flurry, which swapped into a more deliberate style upon their return to the ring. Sanada was posited as facing his “seven evil exes” a la Scott Pilgrim with his former challengers as champion. Finlay noted that in another life, Sanada could’ve been a War Dog.

Umino throughout this first part of the match had pockets of offense, but most of the match was in Sanada’s favor, until a dropkick to the head gave Umino the advantage going into the finish. Sanada tried for a shining wizard, but Shota instead slapped him into an STF until a rope break. Sanada eventually hit the shining wizard, but Umino again countered after and prevented a pin. Umino hit a vicious shot to Sanada’s head, then after Umino ate another shining wizard, hit a DDT for a long two count. Umino then hit the blaze blade, but Sanada reversed into an O’Connor roll for the win.

Post match David Finlay said he would whoop his own dad (“he’s 64!”) which I have to note because FIT FINLAY HAS OLD MAN STRENGTH AND WOULD WIN.

Sorry.

WINNER: Sanada by pinfall in 15:58. ****

(Fann’s Thoughts: Sneaky Sanada in the G-1 is always fun. I loved him and ZSJ over the years having the options they do as technicians later in the G-1 with the pins and the rolls and fun. Umino has grown and I hope continues to grow in his role.)

(9) SHINGO TAKAGI (4 pts) vs. ZACK SABRE JR. (8 pts) – BLOCK A MATCH

Main event time.

This match opened with an intensity some of the prior matches attempted, but this time the crowd was fully with the participants. ZSJ focused on the head and neck with dropkicks and neck cranks, and Shingo went “muscles go boom” with lariats, strikes and suplexes.

After a prolonged period where ZSJ focused on Shingo’s arm as a result of said muscle shenanigans, Shingo put ZSJ down with a superplex, but the sliding lariat was a no-go after all of the arm work. ZSJ, the shark that he is when opponents are injured, then hyper focused on the arm. Shingo hit a pumping bomber, but it was a pyrrhic victory. ZSJ’s attempt to re-take advantage was countered by a made in Japan, but that wasn’t enough for Shingo to get the win. Another attempt at it was countered by ZSJ into a sleeper, which the ref was about to end the match due to before Shingo grabbed him and pulled him back to see that Takagi was fighting. Shingo then Takagi’d up, hit Last of the Dragon and got the win.

Winner: Shingo Takagi by pinfall in 16:13. ****1/2

(Fann’s Thoughts: Wow. Both men are as always phenomenal, but this was a war. I am so happy to have seen this, and hope you get a chance to watch if you haven’t. Shingo continues to be pound for pound one of the best in the world, and ZSJ is my continued pick to win the whole thing. ZSJ has earned his place as the top non-native star and this match is another illustration why.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fun night of wrestling overall, the final three matches were well worth your time. Coming in halfway through, the A Block seems to have found its groove, and I look forward to seeing the B block in action tomorrow. Naito’s continued struggles, Jake Lee’s nastiness, Sanada’s rediscovered purpose and the continued development of the younger talent has been a good experiment for New Japan, and I hope they continue without the ole Gedo special of going chalk late and having someone with a furious rally. Let the kids cook.

Fann’s recommended “must-watch” matches on night 9: Naito vs. Kidd, Sanada vs. Umino, and Sabre Jr vs. Takagi.

