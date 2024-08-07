AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Where: Winston-Salem, N.C. at LJVM Coliseum
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,887 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,666.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher – AEW American Championship Eliminator match
- Jeff Jarrett vs. Bryan Danielson – Anything Goes match (with special guest referee Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat)
- Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata
- Mariah May vs. Viva Van
