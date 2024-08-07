News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

August 7, 2024

When: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Where: Winston-Salem, N.C. at LJVM Coliseum

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,887 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,666.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher – AEW American Championship Eliminator match
  • Jeff Jarrett vs. Bryan Danielson – Anything Goes match (with special guest referee Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat)
  • Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata
  • Mariah May vs. Viva Van

