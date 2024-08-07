AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Where: Winston-Salem, N.C. at LJVM Coliseum

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,887 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,666.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher – AEW American Championship Eliminator match

Jeff Jarrett vs. Bryan Danielson – Anything Goes match (with special guest referee Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat)

Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Mariah May vs. Viva Van

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/31): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Danielson’s retirement vow, Ospreay vs. Archer, Darby vs. Hangman, Nightingale vs. Statlander, plus MJF, Mercedes

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Nigel McGuinness on the possibility of returning to the ring in AEW, working with Bryan Danielson, going out on his own terms