FREE PODCAST 9/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Roman returns, Cody & Roman vs. Solo & Fatu set up, Ricky debuts, live callers, emails (170 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Smackdown including these topics: Roman Reigns returns and he and Cody hesitantly agree to team. Plus Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade, Nia Jax confronted by Bayley, Smackdown back on USA Network, Fox memories, and more with live video callers, chat room, and mailbag interaction throughout.

