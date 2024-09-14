VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #827 (September 25, 2004): Cover Story on the life of Jim Barnett, Five Ways To Fix WWE’s Problems, ROH Death Before Dishonor II pt. 1 coverage, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #827 cover-dated September 25, 2004: This issue includes a Cover Story by Wade Keller and a Mitchell’s Memo editorial looking at the life of Jim Barnett, one of pro wrestling’s top powerbrokers the last 50 years… WWE Newswire is packed with backstage insider news and additional details on the big stories on the web this week and other news not reported anywhere… TNA Newswire is also jammed with more first-generation behind the scenes news… The Top Five Stories of the Week… Feature columns from Jason Powell, Pat McNeill, and Wade Keller, including Five Ways To Fix WWE’s Problems and analysis of the prospects of Hall, Nash, and Waltman joining TNA… Roundtable Reviews of “ROH Death Before Dishonor II, pt. 1”. and Keller’s star ratings… End Notes featuring Wade Keller’s “Random Thoughts” on the week in wrestling… And much more…

