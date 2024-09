SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of NXT Eight Years Back, Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover NXT from September 14, 2016, including Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe heading toward round two, No Way Jose vs. Bobby Roode, several movie questions including thoughts on Kate Winslet, and more.

