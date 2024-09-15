VIP AUDIO 9/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-11-2006) – WWE Smackdown and TNA Impact Reviews: Jeff Jarrett’s polygraph angle, Christian vs. R-Truth, King Booker vs. Batista, misuse of Rey, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a review of the Sept. 7 TNA Impact and Sept. 8 WWE Smackdown. PWTorch columnist James Caldwell was joined by PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. The discussion includes Jeff Jarrett’s polygraph angle, night and day between X Division wrestlers in PWG vs. TNA, Jarrett fatigue, the booking of LAX, Ron Killings vs. Christian, X Division goofs watching “Jackass 2,” King Booker vs. Batista, the hype for the match, why it felt like every other match, WWE going to the well once too often with “big match feel”, wasting Rey, whether Rey will ever get his heat back, The Miz, Ashley enhancing the tag champs, Mr. Kennedy possibly going to Raw, the lack of roster depth, and much more.

