AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (9/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Where: Wilkes-Barre, Pa. at Mohegan Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,535 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,390. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita – Trios match

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Queen Aminata & Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb

