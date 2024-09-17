AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (9/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Where: Wilkes-Barre, Pa. at Mohegan Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,535 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,390. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita – Trios match
- Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
- Queen Aminata & Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb
