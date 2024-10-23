AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Where: West Valley City, Utah at Maverik Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,155 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,678. The arena has a capacity of 12,600 spectators when configured for boxing or wrestling.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho – ROH World Championship Ladder War match

Jack Perry & Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party – Trios match

Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin

Queen Aminata vs. Kamille

Jon Moxley to appear

House of Black in action

Kyle Fletcher to speak

