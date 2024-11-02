FREE PODCAST 11/2 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): John Piermarini, ex-Creative Team member, takes listeners inside booking meetings with Vince McMahon, plus how are expenses covered for writers on the road, Bray angle (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (10-31-2014), Wade Keller interviewed John Piermarini, an ex-WWE Creative Team member who took listeners inside booking meetings with Vince McMahon, plus how are expenses covered for writers on the road, Bray angle analysis, and more with live callers.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO