FREE PODCAST 11/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #304 (10-22-94) including Sid vs. Taker in USWA, Torch Talk with Konnan, Flair-Hogan match preview, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #304 of the PWTorch including USWA’s successful show with Sid vs. Undertaker, Wade’s Torch Talk with Konnan, previewing the Hogan vs. Flair match at Halloween Havoc, listener emails, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO