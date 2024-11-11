FREE PODCAST 11/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (11-10-2019) Wrestling Night in America talking AEW Full Gear, Survivor Series, War Games, Young Bucks, Tessa-Callihan (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (11-10-2019) to an episode of Wresting Night in America. PWTorch columnist Greg Parks was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Mike McMahon to recap the AEW Full Gear PPV. They also talk about the Survivor Series and NXT War Games lineups thus far, as well as Tessa Blanchard challenging Sami Callihan for the Impact World Title. They take calls on the presentation of the Young Bucks to this point, what’s next for Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO