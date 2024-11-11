FREE PODCAST 11/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (11-10-2019) Wrestling Night in America talking AEW Full Gear, Survivor Series, War Games, Young Bucks, Tessa-Callihan (103 min.)

News Ticker

November 11, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (11-10-2019) to an episode of Wresting Night in America. PWTorch columnist Greg Parks was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Mike McMahon to recap the AEW Full Gear PPV. They also talk about the Survivor Series and NXT War Games lineups thus far, as well as Tessa Blanchard challenging Sami Callihan for the Impact World Title. They take calls on the presentation of the Young Bucks to this point, what’s next for Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, and more.

