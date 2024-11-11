FREE PODCAST 11/11 – WKPWP AEW Full Gear 5 Yrs Ago Flashback: (11-9-2019) Keller & Heydorn with diverse takes on Moxley vs. Omega, Cody vs. Jericho finish, live callers, on-site report (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-9-2019), Wade was joined by Zack Heydorn to discuss the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Baltimore, Md. They discuss the pros and cons of the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley 40 minute hardcore finale, the towel finish of Chris Jericho vs. Cody and the MJF factor, plus every other match and segment on the PPV.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO