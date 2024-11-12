AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Where: Bridgeport, Conn. at Total Mortgage Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,119 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,544. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

FTR vs. House of Black – Full Gear 4-Way Contenders Series match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole

Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Christian Cage – Grudge match

Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland

Lance Archer vs. Roderick Strong – Falls Count Anywhere match

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Penelope Ford

Bobby Lashley to speak

Jamie Hayter to speak

Will Ospreay to speak

Jon Moxley will seize the SuperStation TBS

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/6): Keller’s report on Darby & Cassidy vs. Claudio & Pac, Malakai vs. Adam Cole, Hayter vs. Ford, Takeshita & Fletcher vs. Ricochet & mystery partner

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Ricochet on leaving WWE, Samantha Irvin’s departure and her desire to do more, whether he was told to slow down in WWE