AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Where: Bridgeport, Conn. at Total Mortgage Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,119 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,544. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- FTR vs. House of Black – Full Gear 4-Way Contenders Series match
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole
- Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Christian Cage – Grudge match
- Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland
- Lance Archer vs. Roderick Strong – Falls Count Anywhere match
- Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Penelope Ford
- Bobby Lashley to speak
- Jamie Hayter to speak
- Will Ospreay to speak
- Jon Moxley will seize the SuperStation TBS
