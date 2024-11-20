VIP AUDIO 11/20 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Mezzera look back at WWF Survivor Series 1994 including Backlund vs. Bret, Teamsters vs. Bad Guys, Undertaker vs. Yokozuna, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch.com VIP contributor Jon Mezzera joins Frank Peteani to look back at Survivor Series 1994. This is the audio version of the show, which debuted on the PWTorch YouTube page. The card includes the infamous match where Bret Hart loses the WWF Championship to Bob Backlund in a “Throw in the Towel” match, the run-back Casket Match between the Undertaker and Yokozuna, and the Bad Guys (Razor Ramon, 1-2-3 Kid, British Bulldog, Headshrinkers) vs. the Teamsters (Diesel, Shawn Michaels, Jeff Jarrett, Owen Hart, Jim Neidhart) where Shawn and Diesel had their fallout. They run alternate scenarios for the WWF championship had Bob Backlund not been available, and come to a conclusion about his use.

