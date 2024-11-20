NXT Ratings Report (11/19): Last night’s viewership and key demo rating compared to recent weeks and 1 and 2 years ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (11/19) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 672,000 viewers, compared to 631,000 the prior week and the 619,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 692,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 622,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 762,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 624,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 670,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.19 rating, compared to 0.16 and 0.17 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.19.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.13 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland – NXT Heavyweight Title No. 1 Contender’s match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker – Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match

Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair – Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match

Nathan Frazier vs. Eddy Thorpe – Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen

Ashantee “Thee” Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

Fatal Influence to address NXT audience

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE Raw Ratings Report (11/18): How is Raw’s two hour format drawing compared to three-hour format up against NFL games? Plus viewership and demo comparisons to last two years

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Nick Aldis hopes to wrestle in WWE, says taking the RKO from Randy Orton was an audible, discusses Adam Pearce and his own general manager style

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…