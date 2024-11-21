AEW FULL GEAR PPV PREVIEW (11/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Where: Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

How To Watch: Live on PPV

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,407 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 8,369. The arena has a capacity of 19,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy – AEW World Championship match

Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone – TBS Championship

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia – TNT Championship match

Kings of the Black Throne vs. Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. The Acclaimed – AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way match

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Jay White vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Champagne Championship Celebration

“Big Boom” A.J. vs. Q.T. Marshall

