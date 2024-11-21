AEW FULL GEAR PPV PREVIEW (11/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, November 23, 2024
Where: Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center
How To Watch: Live on PPV
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,407 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 8,369. The arena has a capacity of 19,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy – AEW World Championship match
- Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone – TBS Championship
- Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
- Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia – TNT Championship match
- Kings of the Black Throne vs. Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. The Acclaimed – AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way match
- Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
- Jay White vs. “Hangman” Adam Page
- MJF vs. Roderick Strong
- Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Champagne Championship Celebration
- “Big Boom” A.J. vs. Q.T. Marshall
