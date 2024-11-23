FREE PODCAST 11/23 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-20-2019) Keller & Dehnel discuss Jericho-Sky, Dark Order video, Billy Gunn in Battle Royal, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-20-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Indianapolis, Ind. They discuss the set-up for Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky, the Dark Order video feature, the battle royal starring Billy Gunn, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin, Nick Jackson vs. Fenix, Luchasaurus, and more.

