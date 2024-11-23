FREE PODCAST 11/23 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Lucha Underground Exec Producer Chris DeJoseph talks about first four weeks of groundbreaking El Rey series, how it compares to WWE creative process (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-21-2014), Wade Keller interviewed Lucha Underground Exec Producer Chris DeJoseph who talked about the first four weeks of groundbreaking El Rey Network series, how it compares to WWE creative process, the show’s future, and much more.

