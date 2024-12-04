WWE announces the second NBC Saturday Night’s Main Event date and location

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced the second Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC in this era will be Jan. 25, emanating from San Antonio, Tex. at Frost Bank Center.

Tickets go sale on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Presale will begin Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. ET.

WWE add these details in the press release…

This marks the second quarterly primetime special to air on NBC and Peacock as part of WWE’s new five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal which officially kicked off in September with the premiere of SmackDown on USA Network. The first Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place December 14 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y. Peacock is the live streaming home of WWE in the U.S. with upcoming premium live events such as Deadline and Royal Rumble, in addition to WWE shows like Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes and WWE Evil.

The first Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place a week from this Saturday on Dec. 14 from Uniondale, N.Y.