VIP AUDIO 12/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-2-2006) – Scott Hall Torch Talk (pt. 10): How Hall nudged Sting to emulate The Crow, NWO playing for cheers as heels, Goldberg (21 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 2, 2006 Torch Talk audio series with Scott Hall. This is part ten, which matched the published transcript in Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter #942 that week. The interview was conducted on Sept. 8, 2006 and was Hall’s first extended insider interview ever logging in around seven hours total, amongst our longest, most in-depth “Torch Talks” ever. It’s also one of our best.

Throughout the interview, Hall marches through his entire career, discusses various controversies from drugs and drinking to run-ins with fellow wrestlers (including Goldberg) to what he says was the tipping point in the Monday Night War and how he was an integral part of it, and much more.

In this installment, Scott talks about pitching to Sting that shift to emulating The Crow, his defense of the NWO playing for cheers as heels, his philosophy on trying to “just get over” with fans, whether WCW Nitro got too repetitive with it’s chaotic finish every week, how Goldberg entered into the mix, and more.

