VIP AUDIO 12/14 – The Fix Flashback (10-25-2017): Angle’s return, Styles-Balor bad faith reaction, Viral Infection substitutions, TLC review, Under Siege analysis, Heyman’s promo on Jinder (84 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the October 25, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included Kurt Angle’s return, A.J. Styles vs. Finn Balor bad faith reaction, a review of WWE TLC, Under Siege analysis, Paul Heyman’s promo on Jinder Mahal, Kane crushing Finn Balor, and more from Raw.

