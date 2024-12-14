VIP AUDIO 12/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-7-2006): Abyss turning on Sting, Angle should never wrestle on free TV again, final build to PPV (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe reviewing the Dec. 7 Impact including the final build up to the PPV and a break down of the PPV line up, why Kurt Angle should NEVER wrestle on free TV again and why it’s not for an obvious reason, the logic holes up and down the show, what the main event should have been, who should have lost in the main event who wasn’t even in the match, Abyss turning on Sting and why that should have ended the show, why the American flag will be booed at the PPV, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO