AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Where: Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,320 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,752. The arena has a capacity of 4,222 spectators when configured for boxing.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta & Pac vs. Jay White & Orange Cassidy & “Hangman” Adam Page – Trios match

Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay – TBS Championship match

Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin – Continental Classic Gold League match

Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos – Continental Classic Blue League match

Nick Wayne & Christian Cage vs. Hook & Katsuyori Shibata

FTR will speak

MJF will speak

