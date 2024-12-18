AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Where: Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,320 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,752. The arena has a capacity of 4,222 spectators when configured for boxing.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta & Pac vs. Jay White & Orange Cassidy & “Hangman” Adam Page – Trios match
- Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay – TBS Championship match
- Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin – Continental Classic Gold League match
- Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos – Continental Classic Blue League match
- Nick Wayne & Christian Cage vs. Hook & Katsuyori Shibata
- FTR will speak
- MJF will speak
